A Rochester, Minnesota, woman convicted of a misdemeanor after she called an 8-year-old Somali boy with autism the N-word is appealing, and her attorneys claim the appeal is about the First Amendment.

The woman was sentenced to probation and community service. Her attorneys are questioning whether the disorderly conduct law can be applied to her words. They argue that speech should not be penalized merely for being offensive.

An attorney for the woman said she is not appealing to get out of the punishment.

"She's not doing this to avoid a fine or to avoid community service," Alexander Haberbush said, stating that his client is already performing the community service the court ordered.

The boy took applesauce from her child's diaper bag last year, according to the complaint. The incident happened at a Rochester park, and the woman was charged with disorderly conduct in August 2025. Her conviction was reported later. In a complaint, the boy's father told police his son is "profoundly and visibly autistic" and doesn't understand typical boundaries.

After a video of the encounter went viral, an online fundraiser was fired up to raise money on her behalf. She says the money was to protect her family and pay her legal fees. She raised just short of $1 million.

A man was later accused of threatening the Rochester city attorney over the charges against her.