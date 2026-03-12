Rochester police fatally shoot man while responding to mental health crisis call, officials say

A police officer in Rochester, Minnesota, fatally shot a man experiencing a mental health crisis Wednesday night, officials say.

According to Rochester police, officers were dispatched around 9:30 p.m. to the 1900 block of Ashland Drive Northwest. The call was domestic-related, police say.

Police and a social worker spoke with the man and determined he was a threat to himself and others. Police say officers were trying to take him into custody when he grabbed an officer's gun.

Another officer then shot the man, and despite attempts to save his life, the man died, officials say.

The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension is investigating the shooting.

