Roberto Williams found guilty of federal firearms charges
ST. CLOUD, Minn. — A St. Cloud man was found guilty in federal court of illegally possessing multiple firearms as a felon.
The U.S. Attorney's Office in Minnesota announced the conviction of 38-year-old Roberto Williams on Tuesday.
Per the attorney's office, Williams tried to rob a man at gunpoint in St. Cloud in July of 2020. Law enforcement later caught him and found a firearm in his car with his DNA on it.
In November 2020, a 5-year-old child was fatally shot in an apparent accidental shooting at Williams' home. Surveillance video showed Williams disposing of two backpacks in a garbage bin outside of the home. According to the attorney's office, police searched the backpack and found a semiautomatic rifle and semiautomatic pistol.
"Because Williams has multiple prior felony convictions of aggravated unlawful use of a weapon and possession of weapon, he is prohibited from lawfully possessing firearms or ammunition at any time," the attorney's office said.
Williams' sentencing date has not yet been scheduled.
