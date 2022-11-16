Watch CBS News
Robert Maloney sentenced to nearly 22 years for distributing meth while in Minnesota prison

By WCCO Staff

/ CBS Minnesota

MINNEAPOLIS – A Minnesota man was sentenced Monday to nearly 22 years in prison for conspiring to distribute meth while he was in a Minnesota prison.

The U.S. Department of Justice says Robert Maloney, from Stearns County, coordinated meth sales in the spring of 2019 via "jail calls" which were recorded and eventually shared with law enforcement. Maloney is said to have also threatened a witness.

After serving his sentence, Maloney will be under supervised release for five years.

