Robert Castillo, St. Paul man who fatally stabbed wife at Bible study, sentenced to 33 years

ST. PAUL, Minn. — A man who killed his wife at a Bible study last year in St. Paul was sentenced to 33 years on Friday morning.

Robert Castillo, 40, pleaded guilty earlier this year to second-degree murder in the deadly attack on 41-year-old Corinna Woodhull in March 2023.

Robert Castillo Ramsey County

According to the criminal complaint, at one point during the Bible study, hosted by Woodhull's sister, Castillo whispered something to his wife and then started to stab her.

Others at the Bible study restrained Castillo, with one witness telling police they believed he would've stabbed others had he not been disarmed.

"Trying to explain the impact her death has had upon my life — it's impossible. I don't know how to live life without her," Woodhull's mother, Linda Castle, said at the sentencing.

Castle said after her death, she found divorce papers in Woodhull's car.

"She knew it was time to walk away, and that's why she's dead," Castle said.

Castillo said he took "full responsibility" for his actions.

The judge sentenced Castillo to 33 years. He'll spend at least two-thirds of that time in prison.

Local Domestic Violence Resources

Women's Advocates

wadvocates.org

Crisis Line: (651) 227-8284

St. Paul & Ramsey County Domestic Abuse Intervention Project

stpaulintervention.org

Crisis Line: (651) 645-2824

Minnesota Day One

dayoneservices.org

Crisis Line: 1-866-223-1111

Esperanza United

esperanzaunited.org

Bilingual crisis line: (651) 772-1611.

For anonymous, confidential help, people can call the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 1-800-799-7233 or 1-800-787-3224.