Charges: Robert Castillo fatally stabbed wife at a Bible study in St. Paul

ST. PAUL, Minn. -- A 40-year-old St. Paul man with a violent criminal history is accused of fatally stabbing his wife during a Bible study earlier this week.

The Ramsey County Attorney's Office charged Robert Castillo with second-degree murder in connection to the stabbing, which occurred Tuesday at a residence on the 1000 block of Maryland Avenue East in St. Paul.

According to the criminal complaint, St. Paul police officers responded to the residence at around 9 p.m. on the report of a stabbing. When they arrived, they found a 41-year-old woman with severe injuries to her torso, chest and arms. Police said Castillo was being held down on the floor by several people.

The victim was treated at the scene and taken to Regions Hospital where she was pronounced dead.

Castillo's sister told police that she hosts Bible study at the home on Tuesday nights with family members. She said that the victim and Castillo arrived and sat together on a couch, the complaint said.

At one point Castillo whispered something into the victim's ear and then pulled out a knife and stabbed her repeatedly, the complaint said.

Castillo was then tackled by family members and disarmed. Another witness at the Bible study says they believed Castillo would have stabbed others had he not been disarmed, the complaint said.

The Ramsey County Medical Examiner's Office has since ruled the victim's death as a homicide due to multiple sharp force injuries.

The complaint notes that Castillo had an active warrant out for his arrest at the time of the stabbing and recently failed to appear at a pretrial hearing in connection to fourth-degree assault charges in Washington County. He allegedly assaulted a prison guard while being an inmate in Stillwater. He also has eight prior felony convictions that include first-degree assault, second-degree assault, possession of a firearm by an ineligible person and second-degree burglary.

Castillo's second-degree assault conviction was for beating the purported mother of his child with a hammer, causing substantial bodily harm.

According to the complaint, Castillo briefly spoke with investigators, telling them he and the victim had been legally married for a couple years and lived together in Golden Valley up until a month ago. Castillo wouldn't say why they no longer lived together and requested his attorney, so the interview ended.

Castillo's brother, who was also at the Bible study, told police the victim and his brother had been having marital problems.

If convicted of the murder charge, Castillo faces up to 40 years in prison.

Local Domestic Violence Resources

Women's Advocates

wadvocates.org

Crisis Line: (651) 227-8284

St. Paul & Ramsey County Domestic Abuse Intervention Project

stpaulintervention.org

Crisis Line: (651) 645-2824

Minnesota Day One

dayoneservices.org

Crisis Line: 1-866-223-1111

Esperanza United

esperanzaunited.org

Bilingual crisis line: (651) 772-1611.

For anonymous, confidential help, people can call the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 1-800-799-7233 or 1-800-787-3224.