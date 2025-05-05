Watch CBS News
Shooting at Robbinsdale park leaves 2 injured

By
Anthony Bettin
2 shot at park in Robbinsdale
Two people were hurt in a shooting at a Twin Cities park Sunday night, according to police.

The shooting happened just after 9:20 p.m. at Sanborn Park in Robbinsdale, Minnesota, the city's police department said.

Responding officers found "a very chaotic scene" and a 19-year-old woman who had been shot in the head. She was taken to a nearby hospital with grave injuries.

Just after 10 p.m., a man in his 20s showed up at another hospital with a gunshot wound. Police believe he was hurt in the same shooting and described his injuries as serious.

4t-vo-robbinsdale-park-shooting-wcco7pss.jpg
WCCO

No one has been arrested.

"Although there were many people present, little information was shared with the police," the department said.  

Anthony Bettin

