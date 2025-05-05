Shooting at Robbinsdale park leaves 2 injured

Two people were hurt in a shooting at a Twin Cities park Sunday night, according to police.

The shooting happened just after 9:20 p.m. at Sanborn Park in Robbinsdale, Minnesota, the city's police department said.

Responding officers found "a very chaotic scene" and a 19-year-old woman who had been shot in the head. She was taken to a nearby hospital with grave injuries.

Just after 10 p.m., a man in his 20s showed up at another hospital with a gunshot wound. Police believe he was hurt in the same shooting and described his injuries as serious.

WCCO

No one has been arrested.

"Although there were many people present, little information was shared with the police," the department said.