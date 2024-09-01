Robbinsdale home catches fire shortly after man arrested for trespassing it

ROBBINSDALE, Minn. — Police in the north metro say a home burst into flames shortly after officers arrested a man for refusing to leave it Saturday evening.

Officers with the Robbinsdale Police Department responded to the 3200 block of Halglo Place around 5:30 p.m. on a report of an unwanted person refusing to leave a residence.

Upon arrival, officers found a 34-year-old man who had several active warrants on the second floor of the home and arrested him.

As officers placed the man in the squad car, they heard several loud "popping" sounds and saw flames through the second-story window where the suspect had just been, police say.

Officers ran back into the house and evacuated several people and animals. No injuries were reported in the fire.

"The officers on the scene chose to run into a burning building, at their own peril, to save the lives of other people and animals. These were truly heroic actions," said Captain John Elder of the Robbinsdale Police Department.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

The residence experienced "substantial damage" police say.