Man sentenced to 13+ years in prison for Robbinsdale crash that killed woman, critically injured her husband

ROBBINSDALE, Minn. — A judge sentenced a 21-year-old man to nearly 14 years in prison for causing a fatal car crash while fleeing police officers in Robbinsdale last year.

Quintin Hudson pleaded guilty to one count of fleeing a peace officer resulting in death and one count of fleeing a peace officer resulting in great bodily harm for the July 8, 2023, crash.

Hudson killed 34-year-old Emily Gerding and critically injured her husband, John Gerding. The two were both special education teachers at Coon Rapids Middle School and had two children together.

Charges say Hudson "rapidly accelerated" to speeds of 70 to 90 mph after a Robbinsdale police officer attempted to pull him over. The officer deactivated his lights and sirens but then saw Hudson "fail to stop" at a stop sign at Orchard and 36th avenues.

Brittany Fishbaugher

Hudson continued straight through the intersection at a high rate of speed, slamming into a minivan driven by Emily Gerding. John Gerding "suffered a traumatic brain injury and brain bleeding," according to the complaint. Family members said he had a broken wrist, collar bone and leg, in addition to the swelling in his brain.

"My thoughts are with Emily's family, especially her husband, John, and their children," Hennepin County Attorney Mary Moriarty said. "While the impact of this tragedy is most acutely felt by Emily's family, our community now suffers as well. Mr. Hudson's reckless actions took one life and affected many more. This sentence holds him accountable and will protect our community."

Note: The video above originally aired on July 10, 2023.