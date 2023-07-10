Family ID's victims in Robbinsdale high-speed crash as Emily and John Gerding

ROBBINSDALE, Minn. -- More information is coming to light regarding the victims in a high-speed Robbinsdale crash over the weekend.

The family has identified the two victims as Emily and John Gerding. A 20-year-old driver from Minneapolis allegedly ran through a red light and slammed into their minivan Saturday night, killing 34-year-old Emily Gerding and critically injuring her husband, John Gerding.

Both victims were special education teachers at Coon Rapids Middle School.

According to Robbinsdale police, it all started on 42nd Avenue North near Highway 100 at 8:15 p.m. Saturday night. An officer spotted a white Tesla going 55 mph on the 30 mph road.

The officer followed, eventually turning on lights and sirens. Police said the driver of the Tesla took off and the officer ended the chase just blocks away from the crash.

Brittany Fishbaugher

"The suspect vehicle crossed 36th Avenue North at a very high rate of speed, striking a vehicle traveling on 36th," said Capt. John Elder with the Robbinsdale Police Department.

Police said the suspect was going between 70 and 90 mph when he crashed into the unsuspecting couple. The suspect is expected to survive and is being held on probable cause for criminal vehicular operation.

An online fundraiser has been started for the woman's funeral costs, husband's medical costs and care for their two children.