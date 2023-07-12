Quintin Hudson charged in high-speed Robbinsdale crash that killed woman, critically injured her husband

ROBBINSDALE, Minn. -- A driver who allegedly slammed a rented Tesla into a van in Robbinsdale while speeding from a traffic stop, killing a woman and critically injuring her husband, has been charged.

Quintin Hudson is charged with fleeing a peace officer causing death, fleeing a peace officer causing great bodily harm, criminal vehicular homicide and criminal vehicular operation, according to the Hennepin County Attorney's Office.

Hudson, 20, was released from the hospital Tuesday morning and booked into the county jail, where he remains in custody as of Wednesday.

According to a criminal complaint, a Robbinsdale police officer on patrol Saturday spotted a driver in a white Tesla going 50+ mph in a 30 mph zone and planned to conduct a traffic stop. The officer followed the driver for multiple blocks, and once he was within a car's length, he activated his lights and sirens.

The Tesla driver then "rapidly accelerated," per the complaint, reaching speeds of 70 to 90 mph. After 17 seconds of pursuit, the officer deactivated his lights and sirens, according to investigators.

At Orchard and 36th avenues "the officer observed the driver of the Tesla fail to stop for that stop sign and continue straight through the intersection at a high rate of speed slamming into a minivan that had no stop sign and had the right of way," the complaint states.

Brittany Fishbaugher

The driver of the minivan -- later identified by family members as Emily Gerding -- was hospitalized and later pronounced dead. Her husband, identified as John Gerding, was critically injured. Per the complaint, John Gerding "suffered a traumatic brain injury and brain bleeding" and is still hospitalized as of Wednesday.

The Tesla driver -- identified as Hudson -- was arrested. He did not have a valid driver's license, only an instructional permit, the complaint states. When asked why he didn't stop for the officer, Hudson allegedly replied that he "didn't want to."

The complaint states the Tesla was a rental, though Hudson was not the named renter. The registered owner didn't know Hudson, according to search warrants filed Tuesday. The complaint also states Hudson had $4,000 in cash on them at the time of arrest, as well as checks and debit and credit cards.

The Gerdings were both special education teachers at Coon Rapids Middle School, and the couple has two children. As of Wednesday morning, an online fundraiser for the family had raised more than $142,000.

Emily and John Gerding Gerding Family

Note: The video above first aired July 11, 2023.