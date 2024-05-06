Watch CBS News
Elderly woman seriously injured in Robbinsdale crash that tore car in two

By Riley Moser

/ CBS Minnesota

ROBBINSDALE, Minn. — Police say a crash tore a car in two in the north metro late Monday morning, injuring two.

Officers responded to a crash on 36th Avenue North near Highway 100 in Robbinsdale at 11:22 p.m., according to the city's police department.

Upon arrival, officers provided aid to both drivers, one of whom was trapped in their vehicle.

Investigators say that an elderly woman had been driving westbound on 36th Avenue North at "an exceptionally high rate of speed" when she struck the center median curb west of Regent Avenue North. She then struck a stop light post before striking another vehicle.

2141b634-8628-4082-a0e4-95db01701a7b.jpg
Robbinsdale Police Department

She had to be extricated from her vehicle, according to RPD. She was transported to the hospital in what paramedics believed to be critical condition.

The driver whose vehicle was struck was treated at the scene, police say.

The crash is under investigation.

First published on May 6, 2024 / 7:56 PM CDT

