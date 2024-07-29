2 women seriously hurt after train hits vehicle in Robbinsdale

ROBBINSDALE, Minn. — Two women were seriously hurt Monday when a train struck their car in Robbinsdale, according to police.

Warning lights and sounds at the crossing were activated before the crash, and the train was sounding its horn, the Robbinsdale Police Department said. The crossing has no stop arms.

"It appears that all things there were appropriate," Cpt. John Elder said.

The crash happened at 42nd and Railroad avenues around 9:20 a.m. The train pushed the vehicle about 130 yards after striking it, police said.

The driver, 69, and her passenger, 88, were both hospitalized. The driver is in serious but stable condition and the passenger has not yet been stabilized, according to police.

There were three people on the train and none was injured.

BNSF Railway officials are at the scene making sure all equipment was working properly.

The crash was caught on video by a Minnesota State Patrol vehicle, which was in the area at the time of the crash. That video has not been publicly released.