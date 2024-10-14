Man, 25, found guilty of murder in fatal road rage shooting

MINNEAPOLIS — A New Brighton man was found guilty of murder Thursday in a 2023 fatal road rage shooting near downtown Minneapolis.

Dhaha Hassan, 25, was found guilty of second-degree murder without intent and having a gun with no serial number. He was acquitted of one count of second-degree murder with intent and one count of second-degree assault.

The fatal shooting happened in November at West River Parkway and Franklin Avenue. When they arrived, officers found 34-year-old Randy Burris suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. The complaint said that when officers asked Burris who had shot him, he pointed to Hassan.

While arresting Hassan, police found a Polymer 80 handgun that did not have a serial number. Hassan then claimed self-defense before being taken into custody.

Authorities said at the time that Hassan was driving a vehicle the wrong way on the Franklin Avenue ramp, blocking traffic. Burris had gotten out of a vehicle to tell Hassan to reverse, but Hassan refused to do so and the two started to argue.

The complaint said Hassan tried to open his door and step out, but Burris pushed the door closed. That's when Hassan fired several shots at him. Police said Burris was shot three times in the chest and once in the abdomen.

Hassan told police that Burris was acting aggressively towards him.

Hassan's sentencing is set for Nov. 5.