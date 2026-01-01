When he's not playing safety, River Falls' Andre Hall hits the slopes

The University of Wisconsin - River Falls football team plays in the national championship this Sunday at the Pro Football Hall of Fame in Canton, Ohio.

"I used to play 'Madden 25' and you could play on the Hall of Fame field," said Falcons junior safety Andre Hall. "The kid in me is so excited to see it person. I never thought that this would be a possibility, honestly."

Hall, from Cambridge, Minnesota, is ready to drop in. He was named all-region first-team this season.

"He's as skilled of a defensive secondary kid as there is in the country," said head coach Matt Walker. "He's one of those kids that makes the hard look effortless. I can't believe what I see him do with what looks like minimal effort."

River Falls' biggest question mark entering this historic season was their secondary. The unit was very green except Hall.

"Transitioning from being the least experienced to the most experienced so fast was definitely a learning curve for me," said Hall. "Kinda just trying to become a leader."

That unit has risen to the challenge. It's a unique life for a defensive football player sharing the game with the most prolific offense in the nation.

"It's really nice. It's amazing. It's like Yin and Yang," said Hall. "We just help each other out. It's seamless, honestly. Get a stop, we're very confident the offense is gonna have our back and vice versa."

Hall had two interceptions in a single game this season. The River Falls faithful were flipping out. But sometimes, it's Hall doing the flipping — as in double back-flipping.

"I've got two passions. Two big ones," said Hall. "One's football, obviously. And then snowboarding is knocking on the door right now."

When he's not playing zone or man, Hall is carving it up at local hills. He has qualified for multiple professional snowboard competitions.

"He's such a good soul for our culture. He's a unique soul," said Walker. "He's not like everybody else in a good way. He marches to the tune of his own drum."

"I only mentioned it to (Walker) for the first time last year," said Hall. "Because I would do snowboard competitions and sometimes it interfered with football lifts. At first, I was pretty nervous to tell him. I didn't know how he was gonna feel about it at first. But they were super open about it. they were like, 'Yeah, it's cool that you're doing both.'"

Core and leg strength are key both for football and snowboarding. The balance that Hall's honed on the slopes helps when he's covering wide receivers.

"Mainly just rails. Some street here and there," described Hall, regarding the snowboarding disciplines he focuses on. "But I'm trying to avoid street until I'm done with football because it's a little more risky."

Hall's ridden a bit this season, but not for a while as River Falls' playoff run keeps extending. A fairytale football season has cut into prime Minnesota winter.

"I know! Every time we get a win, my defensive coordinator will come up to me and be like, 'You gotta wait another week,'" laughed Hall.

A worthwhile delay, as the Falcons aim to stick their landing.