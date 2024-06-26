Rising Minnesota River threatens homes, businesses near Shakopee

SHAKOPEE, Minn. — The rising Minnesota River is causing headaches for people who live, work and play in Scott County.

Water is pouring over the river's banks onto streets, and playgrounds. It's also threatening some homes and businesses. Officials are taking precautions in the area between Savage and down towards Shakopee.

Flood waters are beginning to back up nearby Eagle Creek, and crews are setting up sandbags to keep the water from overtaking a Highway 101 frontage road.

They will pump water away from the businesses, and water that comes from the Minnesota River will actually sit across the Highway 13 corridor.

Officials say they believe the Minnesota River will crest in a few days just short of major flood stage.

Down river in Shakopee, things look a bit more concerning, as the Minnesota River is high over its banks and continuing to rise.

"Normally we take walks on the sidewalk. They have a long path," Sara Melby said.

Families are coming to Huber Park Amphitheater in Shakopee to see Mother Nature in full force.

"The other side of the tree line, that's where the river usually goes but it is usually many feet down below that's, so it comes over the banks entirely," said David Melby.

"There is a sign, I don't know if you see it it's on the edge of town right before the bridge. There it has two marks on it — I think one is 1997. That was the second highest flooding and there is one for 1965 and that was the highest flooding on record and the line is above the lower line so it's in between the higher and lower line," said David Melby. "Oh yes, it's historic flooding here."

Scott County officials are urging people not to drive in flood waters. It only takes 12 inches of water to carry a vehicle away.