Online platform Rise for Learning hopes to make tutoring accessible and affordable to all

MINNEAPOLIS — A new online platform is aiming to help make tutoring more affordable and accessible for all students.

Rise for Learning launched earlier this year. This concept was founded by Minnesota entrepreneur Sama Shamat, who moved here from Saudi Arabia in 2000.

Shamat said the need for online tutoring was highlighted as many students struggled to learn from home during the pandemic.

"Especially after the pandemic we can see that the people, they need an e-learning platform to teach their children and to have some private learning tutoring so they can increase their academic career performance," she said.

Tutoring has long been seen as a luxury because of the cost.

According to Care.com, the current average rate for a private tutor in Minnesota is $23.41 per hour. The cost for a 40-hour week is $936, which is approximately $3,043 a month.

Some tutors on the Rise for Learning platform offer lessons for as low as $10.

Students can sign up for free and can choose from a variety of subjects to get help with, including math, language, religion and more.

They can also check out a short video to get to know their prospective tutor and select an option based on their budget and the tutor's ranking.

The platform's launch also comes as the latest statewide assessments released earlier this month show more than half of Minnesota students failed to meet grade-level standards in math, reading or science.

Shamat hopes the platform can help close the achievement gap, especially for students and families where money can be a struggle.

"I do believe that children around the world they have to have the access for the knowledge, and we need to support them with all the information that they need to grow and thrive," Shamat said. "So, the children is our future, to have a healthy child, you can have a healthy adult, healthy community, healthy leaders to lead our country to the better future."

Shamat said the platform is also a way for people who maybe have extensive knowledge in a subject but who aren't licensed or professional teachers to make money.

She also hopes the job appeals to more women.

"One of our important values is to support and empower women so they can find jobs without the hassle of job hunting or the lack of opportunities or possible inequalities in the industry," Shamat said. "They can just work from their own home and be their own boss on their own schedule."

Teachers and tutors who apply are carefully vetted.

Shamat said about 100 applications for tutors from around the world that are in the final stages of review. She said the platform is always looking for more tutors.