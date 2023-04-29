"Ride of a Life Time" aims to raise $1.5M for Children's Miracle Network, Life Time Foundation

EDINA, Minn. – The cycle class at Life Time Fitness in Edina was full Saturday morning, and for a good cause.

The class was one of hundreds participating in a one-day push to raise $1.5 million for the Children's Miracle Network, specifically for Gilette Children's, along with supporting the Life Time Foundation.

The donations will help fund research, provide programming and support to families of kids in need.

People participating in Saturday's classes spent time fundraising before the event. Others made donations on the spot.

Ruth Evelyn was born without arms and now serves as Children's Miracle Network Champion CBS

"Kids really need these opportunities," said Ruth Evelyn of St. Paul. Born with no arms, Evelyn now serves as a Children's Miracle Network Champion. "A lot of us can be sad or stuff like that, when we just want to be like other kids and have fun."

"It's amazing that she can be here and people can see where there money is going and supporting people like her and her family," said Life Time Instructor Angie Jurek.

While classes tied to the "Ride of a Life Time" fundraiser ended Saturday morning, the fitness facility is continuing to fundraise for the cause until the end of May.