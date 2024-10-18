Rick Nolan, who represented Minnesota's 8th Congressional District, dies at 80

MINNEAPOLIS — Rick Nolan, the former DFL congressman who was a "champion for the Northland" has died at the age of 80.

Nolan, who was born in Brainerd, served two stints in congress decades apart, most recently for the 8th Congressional District between 2013 and 2019.

His long political career started when he served as an assistant to then-U.S. Senator Walter Mondale, and he was elected to the Minnesota House in 1968 before his time representing Minnesota's 6th Congressional District between 1975 and 1981.

He then left politics, working in the sawmill and pallet factory business, as well as the export trading business up north. But he made his return in 2012 when he took back the 8th Congressional District seat from Republican Chip Cravaack. He was re-elected twice, squeaking out narrow victories over Republican challenger Stewart Mills in what was at the time one of the most expensive campaigns in the country.

He was named a running mate for gubernatorial candidate Lori Swanson, but the pair lost in the 2018 primary.

Chris Maddaloni/Getty Images

"Rick Nolan was a champion for the Northland who fought fiercly to protect working people from corporate interests," said DFL Chairman Ken Martin. "From Ely to Duluth, he was an ambassador for the DFL creed that 'we all do better when we all do better.' Our thoughts are with his family and all who came to know and love this dedicated public servant."

Sen. Amy Klobuchar called Nolan "an incredible friend" in a statement Friday.

"He was the comeback kid. He went from being one of the youngest members of Congress to being one of the oldest freshmen when he was sworn in again at 69. He was the consummate outdoorsman, friend of labor, and he never forgot where he came from. John and my thoughts and prayers are with Mary and his family," Klobuchar said.

Gov. Tim Walz called Nolan "a giant in Northern Minnesota and in Congress."

"His speeches could blow the lid off the roof," he said on X. "It was an honor to serve Minnesotans alongside him."

"Congressman Nolan was a champion for Northern Minnesota and a fighter for working women and men across our state. A committed public servant who loved the Northland, he was a true Minnesotan — one need look no further than his hot dish competition, where he'd share sap that he harvested, venison that he hunted, and wild rice that he gathered with his own hands. My thoughts are with his wife, Mary, and all those who had the pleasure of knowing him," said Rep. Betty McCollum in a statement.