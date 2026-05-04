Family of man killed by Richfield police after shooting officer in hand looking for answers, accountability

Family members are asking for answers after their loved one died during a shootout with police in Richfield, Minnesota, last week.

The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension says 27-year-old Desaver Hollis, of Plymouth, Minnesota, shot Sgt. Mario Leon in the hand early Wednesday morning. Leon and another officer shot back, killing Hollis.

Richfield police officers were responding to a reported theft from a vehicle on the 7500 block of Morgan Avenue North just before 3:30 a.m., according to the bureau. While investigating, police obtained surveillance footage that allegedly captured the incident.

A short time later, officers found a man matching the suspect's description a block from where the theft occurred. Investigators say when officers attempted to stop the man, later identified as Hollis, he fled on foot.

Leon attempted to take Hollis into custody while another officer, Sgt. Kristian Schultz deployed his Taser, striking Hollis from a distance, according to the bureau.

Both Hollis and Leon went to the ground and "a brief struggle ensued," investigators said. Leon regained his footing and Hollis allegedly remained on his back when he raised a handgun and shot Leon, hitting the officer's hand. That's when both Leon and Schultz shot back.

The bureau, which is still investigating, says officers immediately provided medical aid until medics arrived, but Hollis was pronounced dead at the scene.

On Monday, some of Hollis' family members stood in what they called quiet solidarity outside the BCA building.

"To just say a weapon was brandished and gunfire was exchanged leaves a lot to question," said Nikki Holiday, a legal liaison for Hollis' family.

The family of Hollis said they are demanding answers and accountability five days after the shooting. They want to see body camera footage, police vehicle videos and to hear 911 calls from that day.

"A life was lost. Let's get to the facts before we just put these narratives out there and start smearing the victim," said Holiday.

Standing alongside the family on Monday was the mother of Philando Castile. Valerie Castile's son was fatally shot by police during a traffic stop almost ten years ago.

"They just need some answers, and I'm here standing in solidarity because I've gone through the same thing and I didn't have anyone there to navigate me through that process," said Valerie Castile.

Both of the officers involved in the shooting are both on critical incident leave.