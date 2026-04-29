Police kill man who shot officer in hand in Richfield, authorities say

Police fatally shot a man in Richfield, Minnesota, Wednesday morning after he "brandished a firearm" and shot an officer in the hand, authorities said.

The Richfield Police Department said its officers responded to a report of a "car prowler" on the 7500 block of Morgan Avenue around 3:24 a.m.

When officers found the suspect, he ran, then pulled out a gun. Police said "gunfire was exchanged" and the man died at the scene. The officer was taken to Hennepin County Medical Center.

The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension is investigating the shooting.

A large police presence is still gathered at the scene of the incident.

Earlier, an ambulance and several law enforcement vehicles were seen rushing to Hennepin County Medical Center in downtown Minneapolis. A WCCO crew saw the Minneapolis Police Department, Minnesota State Patrol and Hennepin County Sheriff's Office at the scene.

This story will be updated.