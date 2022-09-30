Watch CBS News
Richfield High School updates attendance policy for athletic events after shooting

RICHFIELD, Minn. -- Richfield Public Schools is instating new policies regarding attendance for athletic events after 2 men were shot outside a Richfield High School football game last Friday.

For away games, students and their families need to register online by 1 p.m. the Wednesday before the game. Attendees must also show a photo ID for admission.

RELATED: 1 of 2 boys arrested in Richfield H.S. football game shooting charged

The district says it is still developing a plan for home games in partnership with local law enforcement and other schools in its conference.

Only families of the football players and RHS students accompanied by a parent or guardian can attend Friday night's varsity football game at Washburn High School.

The district says it worked with Bloomington, Edina and some Minneapolis high schools to ensure guidelines were similar to theirs.

First published on September 30, 2022 / 4:41 PM

