1 of 2 boys arrested in Richfield H.S. football game shooting charged

Eden Prairie to have increased security at homecoming after Richfield shooting

RICHFIELD, Minn. -- The Hennepin County Attorney's Office on Wednesday announced charges in the shooting that injured two young men outside a Richfield High School football game Friday evening.

The shooting occurred around 8:45 p.m. Friday during the homecoming game at the Richfield High School football field. Video from a Richfield High School livestream showed people running from the field after two possible gunshots.

Two men, ages 18 and 21, were shot, police said. Neither sustained life-threatening injuries in the incident.

Over the weekend, a 15-year-old and 16-year-old boy were taken into custody. One of them has since been released.

On Wednesday, the county attorney announced charges but said, as the case involves a juvenile, no further information would be made public.

"I want to thank the Richfield Police Department, and other assisting law enforcement agencies, for their swift action and cooperation in investigating the shooting at the Richfield High School football game," the county attorney's office said.

Richfield High School canceled all weekend activities, including the homecoming dance, following the shooting.