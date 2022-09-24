Reports of gunfire and panic at Richfield High School football game

RICHFIELD, Minn. -- A heavy police presence responded to the area of Richfield High School after multiple witnesses said there was a shooting at a homecoming football game Friday evening.

WCCO spoke with a witness, Laurie Franklin, who said two shots were heard from the far side of the football field. After the shots, people from the opposing side of the field were running from the stands.

Franklin said players were cleared from the field, the stadium was evacuated and medical personnel ran toward where shots were coming from.

Another witness, Donta Ellis, said he saw one - possibly two - people who were injured by gunfire. Later, emergency responders were seen treating one person on the sidewalk.

EMS is treating one person on the scene. Unclear what his injuries are. @WCCO pic.twitter.com/Yhp8W4V41n — Allen Henry (@AllenWCCO) September 24, 2022

The Richfield Spartans were playing Bloomington Kennedy in a game that kicked off at 7 p.m. Video from a Richfield High School livestream shows people running from the field after two possible gunshots.

Players and people on the sideline are seen running from the sound of possible gunshots. Richfield High School

Richfield school officials said there were extra safety precautions in place for the homecoming game, including separate home and visitor entrances. Only students with a student ID could get in and only Richfield students were allowed to sit on the home side.

Police have not confirmed any information yet.

This is a developing story and WCCO is actively looking into this, so check back for more here, WCCO 4 News at 10 and on CBS News Minnesota.