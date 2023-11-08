Richard Zimmerman recognized for 38 years of service with MPD, promoted to commander

MINNEAPOLIS — The longest-tenured employee of the Minneapolis Police Department was recognized for his years of service on Wednesday night and given a big promotion.

"I was shocked that despite his service his unbelievable commitment to community and commitment to the profession. He had not been written up for an award in at least 20 years," Minneapolis Police Chief Brian O'Hara said.

O'Hara presented Richard Zimmerman with the Distinguished Service Award for his 38 years of service. He spent 20 years investigating narcotics, sex crimes and homicides, and the last 15 years, he led the homicide unit.

"He is fantastic role model of what it means to aggressively enforce the law while compassionately building trust in our community," O'Hara said.

MORE NEWS: Shriners Children's in Woodbury marks 100 years of helping kids

Present and retired command staff members made sure to show their appreciation for Zimmerman, as did boots on the ground organizations, he works closely with.

"For us, it matters that you show that love and compassion and that you are consistent with showing that love and compassion, and we appreciate you," Lisa Clemons, the founder of A Mother's Love, said.

Zimmerman says the promotion to the rank of commander was unexpected.

He will now be the Major Crimes Community Response Coordinator, working as a liasoin with the community and a mentor to younger investigators — a job he says he is ready for.

"What's important is getting justice for the families and working with the community in a positive way that will have an effect on the community in a positive way," Zimmerman said.

Zimmerman says he believes he can continue making a difference in his new role, with the continued support of community.