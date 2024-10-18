Massive fire in downtown Rice Lake deems multiple businesses a total loss

RICE LAKE, Wis. — A massive fire in Rice Lake on Thursday afternoon destroyed a building that housed multiple businesses, including a brewery, in the downtown area.

The Rice Lake Fire Department says they were called to 17 East Messenger Street around 3:40 p.m. They arrived to find the multi-story building engulfed in flames. Firefighters' efforts were hampered by strong winds and downed power lines, as well as a broken natural gas line, officials say.

The four businesses inside the building — Kitchen and Floor Decor, Finewood Inc., Cheese Louise and Agonic Brewing — suffered a total loss.

Officials say the fire spread to a fence on the north side of the property as well as to some flower beds one block north of the building. The fire was under control before 7 p.m.

No civilians were injured, though one firefighter suffered an arm injury.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.