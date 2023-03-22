Rice County Sheriff's Office searching for missing 23-year-old Benjamin Marek
LONSDALE, Minn. -- Law enforcement needs your help finding a man missing from Rice County.
The sheriff's office says 23-year-old Benjamin Marek was last seen Monday morning driving to work in Lonsdale. Authorities are worried about his well-being.
Marek was wearing a tan Carhartt jacket and jeans and driving a light-colored 2009 Chevy Colorado. The license plate is CMV 237.
If you've seen Marek or his truck, please call police.
