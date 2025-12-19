Retired Twin Cities police officer killed while helping stranded motorist in Elk River, police say

A retired Twin Cities police officer was killed while helping a driver stuck on an icy road early Monday morning.

Police in Elk River, Minnesota, say 53-year-old Clayton Connolly was struck around 6:35 a.m. on Main Street Northwest and Highway 169.

Connolly, of Nowthen, had stepped out of his vehicle to assist the motorist when another vehicle exiting northbound Hwy. 169 struck him and the stalled vehicle.

Elk River Police Chief David Kuhnly says the two other motorists weren't hurt, but their vehicles sustained damage from the crash.

Clayton Connolly GoFundMe

"Clayton Connolly was a retired Brooklyn Park police officer and served the community for 20 years," Kuhnly said in a news release. "We extend our condolences to his family and friends."

According to a GoFundMe page set up by Renee Hybben, a cousin of Connolly's wife, he leaves behind a wife, a 17-year-old son and a 14-year-old daughter.

Hybben describes Connolly as an "unforgettable" and "hilarious" man who was a proud father and "provider" for his family and community. She says he died doing what came natural to him.

"He was our neighborhood watch, always keeping an eye out for everyone on the street," Hybben said. "Helping people wasn't just something he did; it was who he was, through and through."

As of Friday morning, more than $26,000 has been raised for Connolly's family.