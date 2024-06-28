Residents living along the Mississippi River are getting creative

Folks in Hastings are finding creative ways to get around in the flooded streets

HASTINGS, Minn. — You'd think a boat would be exactly what you need in a flood, but folks in Hastings can't even get to theirs.

Bart Shanks manages the 80-slip Hub's Yacht Club Marina currently floating and waterlogged. To get to your boat you must be on another one or walk through chest deep flood waters.

"Wear waders, go swimming or take a boat out to the marina to check on things," Shanks laughed.

It's safe to say boaters are not going overboard with excitement, but some are enjoying getting around in new ways.

"People enjoying their kayak, being able to go in areas they haven't been able with kayaks like the woods or under bridge," Shanks smiled. "Others have been fishing in areas we normally park a car."

Shanks says the good news is that all the boats are not sinking.

"The biggest concern we have is if we lose power on the docks then we'd potentially risk boats taking on too much water and sinking," Shanks said.

Flooding has impacted more than 40 counties. Friday, Governor Tim Walz calling it one of the top-10 worst floods ever to hit the state.

As federal officials begin assessing widespread damage, they are asking people to document any losses.

For boaters in Hastings, they are hoping for no rain and for things to get back to normal.