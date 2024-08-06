Please rescan your TV to ensure you can receive WCCO News and CBS Programming

Watch CBS News
WCCO digital update: Afternoon of Aug. 6, 2024
Monday night WCCO-TV experienced a power outage due to severe storms in the area and our channel was off the air for several hours.

During that outage, many viewers may have rescanned the channels on their over-the-air television turners. If you did, please rescan your TV one more time to ensure that you have access to all WCCO News, and WCCO-TV and CBS programming.

We apologize for any inconvenience this may have caused.  

