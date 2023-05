NEXT Weather: 4:30 a.m. report from May 3, 2023

NEXT Weather: 4:30 a.m. report from May 3, 2023

NEXT Weather: 4:30 a.m. report from May 3, 2023

A new Department of Education report shows that America's school children are reporting the highest number of discrimination and sexual harassment complaints in history.

To report student maltreatment, click here. For resources for survivors, click here.