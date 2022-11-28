Report: Vikings rookie CB Andrew Booth Jr. to undergo knee surgery

MINNEAPOLIS -- Minnesota Vikings rookie cornerback Andrew Booth Jr. reportedly requires knee surgery and could miss the rest of the season.

According to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, his sources say Booth Jr. will undergo surgery Monday "with the decision to be made during surgery on which procedure is necessary." The outlook on his season won't be evident until after the surgery.

Booth Jr. was selected in the second round of the 2022 NFL Draft and has dealt with some injuries during his rookie season. He had limited time on the field, and was hurt in his first start in the team's abysmal showing against the Dallas Cowboys last Sunday.

MINNEAPOLIS, MN - NOVEMBER 20: Andrew Booth Jr. #23 of the Minnesota Vikings stands between plays in the fourth quarter of the game against the Dallas Cowboys at U.S. Bank Stadium on November 20, 2022 in Minneapolis, Minnesota. Stephen Maturen / Getty Images

The team's cornerback depth has suffered over the last month.

Starting cornerback Cam Dantzler Jr. was placed on injured reserve and the earliest he can potentially play is Dec. 11, when the Vikings go on the road to face the Detroit Lions.

Rookie cornerback and fourth-round pick Akayleb Evan got the start over Booth Jr. against the Buffalo Bills, but suffered a concussion during the game. He's been limited in practice, but could come back for the team's next game against the New York Jets.

Duke Shelley, who recently joined the team from the Chicago Bears, was the starting outside cornerback opposite of veteran Patrick Peterson in the team's win over the New England Patriots on Thursday.

Chandon Sullivan continues to hold down the nickel cornerback position.