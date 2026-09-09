Ilhan Omar's office says she's been cleared in $30 million disclosure error

A congressional watchdog has voted to dismiss misconduct allegations against Rep. Ilhan Omar stemming from an error in her financial disclosure forms, the Minnesota Democrat's office said Wednesday.

Omar's office told WCCO that the Office of Congressional Conduct "delivered an overwhelming vote to dismiss any allegations" against her.

"From day one, we have been clear: the Congresswoman is not a millionaire," the office said in a statement. "This vote clearly underscores that the Congresswoman did nothing wrong, and attempts by the far right to manufacture controversy and distract from the facts are pathetic and nothing more than a desperate distraction from their own failures."

Omar amended her financial disclosure forms in April, sharply reducing the reported value of her assets after the initial filing error prompted Republican calls for investigations into her finances. The amended disclosure was first reported by the Wall Street Journal.

Her original disclosure form stated that companies co-owned by her husband, Tim Mynett, were worth between $6 million and $30 million. That apparent jump in wealth, measured against the couple's 2024 filings, drew scrutiny from the Republican-led House Oversight Committee and from President Trump, who threatened investigations.

The couple's joint assets are now listed as ranging between $18,004 and $95,000, according to the amended filing. The valuation for Mynett's two companies is listed as "none," and an income range of between $102,502 and $1,005,000 from the two companies appears on the form. Omar's office attributed the error to an accountant's mistake.

Republicans have been scrutinizing the filing since the winter. In February, House Oversight Chairman James Comer, a Kentucky Republican, released a letter to Mynett requesting records tied to a pair of companies he partly owns that rose substantially in value between 2023 and 2024 — an extraordinary step targeting the spouse of a sitting House member, The Associated Press reported. Omar has dismissed allegations about her finances as misleading and rooted in conspiracy theories. After Mr. Trump said in January that the Justice Department was looking into her finances, she said on social media that "years of 'investigations' have found nothing."

Wednesday's statement addresses only the Office of Congressional Conduct review. In May, Vice President JD Vance claimed the U.S. Department of Justice was investigating Omar, while raising questions about immigration fraud and family finances. Vance did not detail the scope, and there is no evidence that Omar committed immigration fraud. It's not clear whether that review is still open.