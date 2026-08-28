Minnesota Rep. Elliott Engen pleads guilty to DWI, sentenced to 1 year of probation

Minnesota GOP State Rep. Elliott Engen has pleaded guilty to DWI in connection with a March traffic incident that led to his arrest, according to court records filed on Thursday.

Engen, 27, pleaded guilty to one count of the charge and was sentenced by a judge to one year of probation. Two other counts, fourth-degree DWI and speeding, were dropped as part of a plea agreement, court documents said.

The lawmaker, who represents Lino Lakes, was arrested early on March 27. Police in White Bear Lake, Minnesota, said that law enforcement pulled him over around 1:50 a.m. for speeding, having a broken headlight and an expired registration.

According to a report from police, when a sergeant approached Engen, he noticed "odor of an alcoholic beverage coming from inside" and saw Engen's "watery, glassy, and bloodshot" eyes. He denied drinking any alcohol at the scene.

Law enforcement guided Engen through a field sobriety test in which he failed to follow some of the instructions, the report said. He was arrested after providing a preliminary breath test, which reported a value of .142. Minnesota's legal limit is .08.

Engen said he was "sober cabbing" GOP state Rep. Walter Hudson and another passenger when he was arrested, according to the report.

While taking off his handcuffs at the White Bear Lake Police Department, Engen said he "had a drink 3 hours ago," and later said it had been "almost two and a half hours," the report says.

Former House staff writer Brian Basham captured an image of Engen and Hudson drinking at Burger Moe's in St. Paul on March 26 before the House gaveled in for floor session and lawmakers debated a few bills.

Engen and Hudson were stripped of their committee assignments following the incident.

After his arrest, Engen apologized for his actions. He is not seeking reelection in the House.