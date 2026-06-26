Minnesota GOP Rep. Elliott Engen's DWI case to continue in August

The case against Minnesota GOP State Rep. Elliott Engen, who was arrested earlier this year for suspicion of driving while impaired, will continue later this summer.

Engen, 27, is charged with one count each of DWI, fourth-degree DWI and speeding. He appeared in a Maplewood courtroom Friday morning for an arraignment hearing in the March incident.

The appearance only lasted a few minutes, and he did not make a plea. Instead, his hearing was rescheduled for Aug. 28.

The lawmaker, who represents Lino Lakes and is running for state auditor, was arrested early on March 27. Police in White Bear Lake, Minnesota, said that law enforcement pulled him over around 1:50 a.m. for speeding, having a broken headlight and expired registration.

According to a police report, when a sergeant approached Engen, he noticed "odor of an alcoholic beverage coming from inside" and saw Engen's "watery, glassy, and bloodshot" eyes. He denied drinking any alcohol.

The sergeant guided Engen through a field sobriety test in which he failed to follow some of the instructions, the report said. He was arrested after providing a preliminary breath test, which reported a value of .142. Minnesota's legal limit is .08.

According to the report, Engen said he was "sober cabbing" GOP state Rep. Walter Hudson and another passenger when he was arrested.

While taking off his handcuffs at the White Bear Lake Police Department, Engen said he "had a drink 3 hours ago," and later said it had been "almost two and a half hours," the report says.

Former House staff writer Brian Basham captured an image of Engen and Hudson drinking at Burger Moe's in St. Paul on March 26 before the House gaveled in for floor session and lawmakers debated a few bills. Police arrested Engen after the legislative proceedings.

Engen and Hudson were stripped of their committee assignments following the incident.

After his arrest, Engen apologized for his actions.