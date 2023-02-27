Renee Alexander named Minnesota State Fair's next CEO

ST. PAUL, Minn. -- The Minnesota State Fair announced Monday that Renee Alexander will be the next CEO.

Alexander has been the fair's deputy general manager for the last 13 years.

"My commitment to the Minnesota State Fair extends well beyond this merely being a job," Alexander said. "I love this institution and all that it stands for - a showcase of the very best of our state, a place where amazing memories are created and where 'The Great Minnesota Get-Together' is more than a slogan; it drives at our mission. I believe my work in this industry and my unique experience will serve us well as I take on the tremendous responsibility of leading this incredible organization."

The fair's board of managers have been searching for CEO Jerry Hammer's replacement since he announced his intent to retire late last year.

"This is a large role to fill, and we're confident that Renee is a qualified and proven leader," State Fair Board President Joe Scapanski said. "The Great Minnesota Get-Together is world-famous for its tradition of excellence. We're looking forward to Renee's vision of maintaining that tradition and building on the State Fair's amazing legacy."

Alexander will assume the role in the spring when Hammer will step down after 27 years in the position.