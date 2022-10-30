Reel Stories: Meet Tatiana
MINNEAPOLIS -- Each week on WCCO Sunday Morning at 7 a.m., we've been introducing you to a kid in Minnesota who is looking for a new start and their forever family.
This week, we introduced you to Tatiana, a young woman with bright energy and an even brighter smile. Watch the video above for her story.
If you're looking for more information about the fostering and adoption process, click here.
