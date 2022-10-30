Watch CBS News
Local News

Reel Stories: Meet Tatiana

By Susan-Elizabeth Littlefield

/ CBS Minnesota

Reel Stories: Meet Tatiana
Reel Stories: Meet Tatiana 02:13

MINNEAPOLIS -- Each week on WCCO Sunday Morning at 7 a.m., we've been introducing you to a kid in Minnesota who is looking for a new start and their forever family.

This week, we introduced you to Tatiana, a young woman with bright energy and an even brighter smile. Watch the video above for her story.

fb2a528dd0087180ccadd77fbbfa7d2e.jpg
Reel Hope Project/CBS

If you're looking for more information about the fostering and adoption process, click here

Susan-Elizabeth Littlefield
web-susan-elizabeth-littlefield.jpg

Susan-Elizabeth Littlefield loves sharing the good news. She hosts a show on Sunday mornings based on local "positivity and empowerment," leading right into CBS Sunday Morning.

First published on October 30, 2022 / 8:30 AM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.