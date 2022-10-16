Watch CBS News
Reel Stories: Meet Jayden

By Susan-Elizabeth Littlefield

/ CBS Minnesota

MINNEAPOLIS -- It's week two of a new series all about showcasing the 900 amazing kids who are currently in foster care in Minnesota and ready for a forever family.

Each week, we'll share a kid and their story, with a video created by the Reel Hope Project, whose mission is to let these kids shine through little movies all about them.

Jayden Reel Stories/CBS

In the video above, you'll see Jayden's story and learn why his team says he's such an incredible kid. 

If this stirred your heart and you'd like to find out more about the process, click here.

Susan-Elizabeth Littlefield
Susan-Elizabeth Littlefield loves sharing the good news. She hosts a show on Sunday mornings based on local "positivity and empowerment," leading right into CBS Sunday Morning.

First published on October 16, 2022 / 8:22 AM

