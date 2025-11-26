Alleged neo-Nazi from Redwood Falls sentenced for gun, drug crimes

An alleged neo-Nazi from southern Minnesota was sentenced to more than eight years in prison on Monday for gun and drug crimes, according to the U.S. Attorney's Office in the state.

Andrew Munsinger, 41 of Redwood Falls, received a 104-month sentence and three years of supervised release, the attorney's office said. A federal jury in April found him guilty of possession of firearms and ammunition as a felon and trafficking marijuana.

Authorities said Munsing was a member of the Aryan Freedom Network, a Texas-based White supremacist group.

An informant tipped off the FBI about Munsinger's alleged racist beliefs, as well as his weapons crimes. In recorded conversations and text messages between Munsinger and the informant, the alleged neo-Nazi mentioned both his felon status and his possession, use and manufacturing of firearms, court documents state. The attorney's office said these recordings also captured him talking about "his history of marijuana trafficking and profits."

During a search of Munsinger's home in February 2024, authorities found five firearms, including two "ghost guns," as well as 5-plus pounds of marijuana and equipment to grow the drug.

Court documents state Munsinger has felony convictions in 2007 and 2009 for selling methamphetamine.