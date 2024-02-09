Feds accuse Minnesota felon of illegally possessing ammo, being neo-Nazi group member

MINNEAPOLIS — Federal prosecutors accuse a southwestern Minnesota man of illegally possessing ammunition, and being an active member of a neo-Nazi group.

Forty-year-old Andrew Munsinger, of Redwood Falls, was charged Monday by the U.S. Attorney's Office with possession of ammunition as a felon.

Court documents state Munsinger has felony convictions in 2007 and 2009 for selling methamphetamine.

Paid informants secretly recorded conversations and exchanged text messages with Munsinger between Feb. 2023 and late January of this year, where he mentioned both his felon status and his possession, use and manufacturing of firearms, court documents state.

An FBI special agent was initially tipped off by an informant last year that Munsinger was a member of the Aryan Freedom Network (AFN), a Texas-based white supremacist group.

One informant told the FBI they met Munsinger at a "meet and greet" for new AFN members last February. Munsinger told the informant he "hated Jews and Black people, specifically the African-American Muslim community in Minnesota," court documents state. The informant also told investigators he witnessed Munsinger get kicked out of an AFN firearms training in Indiana for being a felon.

Munsinger claimed to have assault rifles that he modified with silencers, and he made untraceable firearm parts at his friend's machine shop which he hid on a friend's property, according to court documents. Munsinger is also alleged to have visited firearm ranges in Minnesota with an informant, where he fired firearms he claimed to have built.

He allegedly offered to make firearms and explosives for an informant, according to court documents, and said his home was booby-trapped.

An informant also told the FBI Munsinger claimed he broke into the homes of the prosecutor in his criminal cases and his ex-wife's boyfriend's house with the intent of killing them while they slept, but he didn't follow through in both instances, court documents state.

In other interactions, Munsinger allegedly told informants about his desire to build a drone "to do 3D mapping and 'see any hiding forces in advance in a sheltered position.'" He also sought to "sabotage" George Floyd Square in Minneapolis and firebomb the area with a "Molotov drone," court documents state.

"Oh that's definitely on the list. That's definitely on the list for later," Munsinger is heard saying in a recording, according to court documents.

Munsinger is currently in custody.