Red Wing man charged with shooting girlfriend in apartment

RED WING, Minn. — A 41-year-old man is accused of killing his girlfriend in a Red Wing apartment on Sunday.

According to charging documents filed in Goodhue County, officials were called to the 1000 block of Putnam Avenue on a report that an armed, suicidal man was in the apartment with a woman.

Officers walked up the stairs and spoke to the man through the door. The man was carrying what looked to be a 9mm handgun, and he repeatedly said "just shoot me," documents say.

During the standoff, the man's mother told officers that he had called her to say that he had killed his girlfriend. The couple had been over at her house earlier in the night and looked to be in good spirits, the mother told police. They visited for roughly 10-15 minutes to pick up a sweet potato pie, and then left.

The mother explained to police that her son had several mental health issues, charges say.

During the negotiations, the man told police that he had shot his girlfriend. At one point he fired one shot up into the air, and a member of the emergency response team fired a "less lethal" round at him. The man fell back into the home and locked the door.

After about three hours, the man put the gun down and he was taken into custody.

Officials then obtained a search warrant and found the woman in the home, dead. She had been shot ten times, charges say. Red Wing police later identified her as 40-year-old Andrea Broyld of Red Wing.

The man was charged with one count of second-degree murder.

If you or someone you know is in emotional distress, get help from the Suicide and Crisis Lifeline by calling or texting 988. Trained crisis counselors are available 24 hours a day to talk about anything.

In addition, help is available from the National Alliance on Mental Illness, or NAMI. Call the NAMI Helpline at 800-950-6264 or text "HelpLine" to 62640. There are more than 600 local NAMI organizations and affiliates across the country, many of which offer free support and education programs.

Domestic Violence Resources: For anonymous, confidential help, people can call the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 1-800-799-7233 or 1-800-787-3224.