Man arrested, woman found dead after hostage situation in Red Wing

RED WING, Minn. — An hours-long hostage situation ended with one man in custody and police finding a body Sunday.

Red Wing Police responded to a call about a suicidal man with a gun at a home near West and Putnam Avenues just before 6 p.m., according to Public Information Officer Laura Blair Johnson. After several hours of negotiations, the man surrendered peacefully and police discovered the body inside the home, Johnson said in a release Sunday night.

The incident remains under investigation, but police said there is no longer a threat to the general public.