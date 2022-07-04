Watch CBS News
Twin Cities News

Red, White & Boom run canceled due to weather

By WCCO Staff

/ CBS Minnesota

WCCO Digital Update: Morning of July 4, 2022
WCCO Digital Update: Morning of July 4, 2022 00:55

MINNEAPOLIS -- Monday's Red, White & Boom run has been canceled due to inclement weather, organizers say.

The 4-mile run was scheduled to start on Boom Island at 8 a.m.

Twin Cities In Motion, the event's host, canceled the run "due to severe storms with high winds and significant lightning forecast for downtown Minneapolis." The TC Kids Sparkler Dash has also been canceled.

"We are disappointed to be unable to host today's event for you, but safety of participants and volunteers will always be Twin Cities In Motion's primary concern," the organization said in a statement.

Twin Cities in Motion said runners will not receive a refund for their registration, but will receive a $10 credit. Runners can also pick up their participant shirt and medal at the Twin Cities In Motion officer from July 12-15.

After a stormy start to the July Fourth holiday, skies should clear in time for evening cookouts and fireworks shows.

WCCO Staff
wcco-cbs-minnesota.jpg

The WCCO Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on WCCO.com.

First published on July 4, 2022 / 7:50 AM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

EMERGENCY COMPONENT - LOCAL

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.