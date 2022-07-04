Watch CBS News
Next Weather: After stormy start, skies will clear for July 4 fireworks

By WCCO Staff

/ CBS Minnesota

MINNEAPOLIS -- The July Fourth holiday is starting out stormy, but things should clear up in time for evening cookouts and fireworks shows.

Scattered storms are moving northeast through Minnesota Monday morning. While most of the state -- including the Twin Cities -- should dry out by the afternoon, areas north of Interstate 94 could continue to see showers through the early evening. Once the sun sets, skies should be clear all over.

It'll be a warm and muggy day, with a high of 87 in the Twin Cities. Parts of southwestern Minnesota will hi t90 degrees.

Things will stay hot and humid throughout the week, and we'll have several more chances of rain. The next chance comes Tuesday afternoon.

