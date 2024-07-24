Red Lake man sentenced to 5 years in prison for neglect that led to child's death

MINNEAPOLIS — A 42-year-old man was sentenced Tuesday for his role in the neglect of a child, which led to their death late last year.

The man, from Red Lake, willfully deprived the child of necessary food, health care, and other basic needs between Jan. 1, 2022 and Dec. 25, 2022, court documents say. The neglect ultimately resulted in the child's death.

He was charged in June of last year to one felony count of child neglect causing the death of a child. He pleaded guilty in March. His co-defendant, a 63-year-old woman, was convicted of felony child neglect after a jury trial in April. She is awaiting sentencing.

The man was sentenced to five years in prison followed by two years of supervised release. According to the Department of Justice, the court noted the severity of the neglect warranted an upward variance from the sentencing guidelines.