What is it like to shop at a recreational marijuana dispensary in Minnesota?

Dozens of recreational marijuana dispensaries can now be found across Minnesota. Many of them opened last year, but it's still relatively new. And if you've visited dispensaries in other states, the rules can be different.

Joelle D'Alencar, the owner of the business, is eager to help new customers feel comfortable.

"They sometimes will come in a little bit nervous. 'Am I allowed to be in here?' But you are allowed, this is all legal. This is a safe way to consume your cannabis. You know it's tested, you know it's safe," D'Alencar said.

Often, when you enter a dispensary, there's sort of a waiting room area and that's usually where they'll check your ID to make sure you're at least 21 years old. Valid IDs include a driver's license, state ID, passport and a tribal ID. On a slow day at Loon Leaf, they'll check it right at the register.

Once scanned, your info is entered into a database to monitor how much product you're buying during the visit.

"It's not necessarily to be able to pinpoint this is who bought what. It's really so that the state can monitor every product and make sure that there's no diversion going around," D'Alencar said.

In dispensaries in some other states, you might see large jars of weed where you can take the bud out and smell it. But that's not how it works in Minnesota when it comes to what can be on display.

"In the future, once product is a lot more available, we will have jars," D'Alencar said. "We can't have you take it out of the jar or consume it, sample it. It's really going to be a more visual experience."

There are limits on how much you can buy per visit. It's 2 ounces for weed flower, 800 milligrams for edibles and 8 grams for concentrates, like vapes. Essentially, the limit is the amount you're legally allowed to transport in your car.

On top of selling recreational marijuana, Loon Leaf also has medicinal marijuana. And while they do come in different packages, there's also a big price difference.

"So, as a medical customer in Minnesota, you are exempt from the cannabis tax as well as the state tax," D'Alencar said.

Recreational customers pay a 15% cannabis tax and a local sales tax starting at 6.875%. For a $100 purchase, the total would be $121.88 after tax.

Cash and debit cards are accepted. Credit cards are not.

"Come ready to either talk to your budtender with questions if you're new, that's totally fine. Happy to help any way that we can. No question is a silly question," D'Alencar said.

Dispensaries will let you order products on their websites, but there's no shipping option. You'll have to pick them up at the store and show your ID.