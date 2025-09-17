Recreational cannabis now sold at non-tribal dispensaries in Twin Cities

After years of waiting, Twin Cities residents can now buy recreational cannabis in the metro area.

RISE Dispensaries opened seven stores Wednesday, including in Brooklyn Park, New Hope and Eagan. Recreational cannabis was legalized more than two years ago in Minnesota, but before Wednesday, RISE only sold medical marijuana.

The Office of Cannabis Management in Minneapolis on Monday issued licenses to RISE and another medical cannabis provider, Green Goods.

"What a relief. You know, long time coming. It's been a couple of years since the law changed and we're ready for day one," said Ben Kovlre, CEO of Green Thumb Industries, which operates RISE. "Very exciting, team's prepared and really good vibe inside."

On Tuesday, the first recreational marijuana dispensary not owned by a tribe opened for business in downtown Duluth.

This story will be updated.