Recipes from Luvafoodie

Michelle Mazzara, Luvafoodie founder and owner, shared these recipes with WCCO Mid-Morning viewers.

Luvafoodie Mulled Cider Sangria

Ingredients:

1 package Luvafoodie Mulled Spice Mix

1 gallon of apple cider

1 cup of Aperol

1 bottle of Pinot Grigio

1 bottle of sparkling wine or Prosecco

2 Honey Crisp Apples diced into pieces.

3 cups of ice cubes

Directions:

Prepare cider with mulled cider spice mix. In a large pitcher add mulled cider, wine and sparkling wine. Add diced apples, and iced cubes.

Luvafoodie Chicken Lovers Chicken

Ingredients:

1 whole chicken cut up.

3 bay leaves

1 tbsp. Luvafoodie Garlic Lovers Spice

2 tbsp. Luvafoodie Chicken Lovers Spice

½ cup pitted prunes

½ cup pitted Spanish green olives

¼ cup capers, with a little bit of juice

¼ cup of red wine vinegar

¼ cup of extra virgin olive oil

½ cup of white wine

¼ cup of brown sugar

Parsley to garnish

Directions:

Serves 4

In a large bowl combine bay leaf, Luvafoodie spices, prunes, capers, olives, red wine vinegar, and olive oil. In a large roasting pan add cup chicken, pour marinade over chicken, cover with foil and refrigerate overnight. Next day, preheat oven to 350 degrees. Pour wine over chicken, sprinkle with brown sugar and place in oven for 60 minutes. Baste with the pan juice a couple of times while chicken is baking. Plate chicken on large platter and pour pan juices over chicken, garnish with parsley.

Luvafoodie Garlic Lovers Mashed Potatoes

Ingredients:

2 lb. peeled Yukon potatoes

½ cup of milk

½ stick of salted butter

1 tbsp. of Luvafoodie Garlic Lovers Spice

Directions:

Peel potatoes Add potatoes to a large Dutch pan filled water. Bring water to boil. Boil potatoes until tender with fork about 20 minutes. Drain Water, add Luvafoodie Garlic Lovers spice, milk and butter to pan. Mash potatoes with a potato masher.

Luvafoodie Summer Soup

Ingredients:

5 cups of vegetable stock

Juice of 1 lemon

1 14 oz. can of white beans (undrained)

1 zucchini, cut into ½ pieces.

2 celery stalks diced.

1 medium onion chopped.

1 medium carrot, diced.

1 tbsp. olive oil

1 tbs. Luvafoodie Garlic Lovers spice

¼ tsp. red chili flakes

Bunch of basil

Directions:

Heat olive oil in large Dutch oven and sauté onion, carrot, and celery over medium heat until softened. Stir in beans, Zucchi, Luvafoodie Garlic Lovers spice and add stock. Stir in lemon juice and chili flakes. Garnish with fresh basil

Serves 4

Luvafoodie Mulled Cider Mini Bundt Cakes

Ingredients:

1 box of yellow cake mix.

¾ cup of mulled apple cider (follow directions on Luvafoodie mulled spice package)

½ cup of unsweetened apple sauce

3 large eggs

2 tbsp. unsalted melted butter

1 tbsp. brown sugar

1 tsp. vanilla

Glaze:

¼ cup of butter

¼ cup of water

1 cup of sugar

½ cup of apple liqueur

Directions:

Preheat oven 350 degrees

In a large mixing bowl, use hand held mixer and combine cake mix, apple cider, apple sauce, eggs and melted butter.

Add brown sugar and vanilla, mix well.

Grease and flour 12 mini-Bundt pans, pour batter into pans.

Bake for 40-50 minutes or until the toothpick comes out clean.

After 15 minutes, turn the Bundt pans over onto a cooling rack.

In a medium sauce pan, melt butter.

Stir in ¼ cup of water and sugar. Boil for 5 minutes, stir constantly.

Remove from heat, stir in apple liquor.

Drizzle glaze over cakes.