Recipes from Luvafoodie

Luvafoodie Founder and CEO Michelle Mazzara shared these recipes with WCCO Mid-Morning viewers.

Luvafoodie Smoke House Lovers Candied Bacon

Ingredients:

1 lb. bacon

2 tbsp. Luvafoodie Smoke House Lovers Spice

2 tbsp. Brown Sugar

1 tbsp. olive oil

Directions: Preheat oven to 380 degrees

1. Drizzle olive oil on baking sheet.

2. Arrange bacon on baking sheet

3. In a small bowl mix together brown sugar and Luvafoodie Smoke House spice.

4. Sprinkle brown sugar and spice mixture over bacon strips.

5. Bake in oven until brown and crisp, about 15 minutes

Serve with breakfast and brunch!

Luvafoodie Apple Cider Mimosa

Ingredients:

1 package Luvafoodie Mulled Spice Mix

1 gallon of apple cider

1 bottle of champagne or Processco

Directions:

1. Prepare cider with mulled cider spice mix.

2. Set aside and refrigerate.

3. Pour mulled cider in a champagne flute ½ way.

4. Top cider with champagne or Processco.

Serve for brunch or holiday parties.

Luvafoodie Hot Toddy Apple Bake

Ingredients:

1 package of Luvafoodie Hot Toddy Mix

5 tbsp. butter

5 large granny smith apples

1 tbsp. corn starch

12 slices of white bread (crusts removed)

6 large eggs

2 cups of milk

1 ½ tsp. vanilla extract

Optional: Garnish with chopped candied pecans

Directions:

1. In a bowl combine eggs, milk, and vanilla set aside.

2. Peel and slice apples about ¼ "thick.

3. Melt butter in a frying pan and add apples and one package of Luvafoodie Hot Toddy mix.

4. Cook on medium heat for about 10 minutes until apples are softened.

5. In a small bowl combine 1 tbsp. cornstarch and 1 tbsp. of water.

6. Turn up heat and cornstarch mixture to apples, until apple mixture thickens.

7. Spread apple mixture into a 9 x 13 pan. Top with ½ of the bread slices and ½ of the egg mixture over bread.

8. Add a second layer of bread slices and remaining egg mixture.

9. Refrigerate overnight.

10. Preheat oven to 350 degrees

11. When ready to eat, bake covered with foil in oven for 35 minutes.

12. Remove foil from pan and bake another 10-15 minutes until bread is firm.

13. Remove from the oven and let cool for 10 minutes. Invert pan so apple side is facing up.

Great brunch item to serve for the holiday season!

Luvafoodie Garlic Lovers Asparagus

Ingredients:

2 lbs. asparagus

5 tbsp. olive oil

1 bunch of green onions chopped

2 tbsp. red wine vinegar

1 hard boiled egg, once cooked separate egg yolk and whites

2 tbsp. sliced chopped black olives

2 tbsp. chopped red pimento

1 tbsp. Luvafoodie Garlic Lovers Spice

1 ½ tsp. Dijon Mustard

4 tbsp. Lemon juice

Directions:

1. Blanch asparagus in boiling water until crisp and tender.

2. Drain and arrange on platter or serving dish.

3. In a bowl whisk together olive oil, vinegar, mustard, lemon juice and Luvafoodie Garlic Lovers spice.

4. Spoon over asparagus.

5. Chop egg yolks and egg whites.

6. Garnish asparagus with olives, pimentos, egg white and egg yolks.

Serve chilled.

Perfect side dish to serve for brunch!