Recipes for National Family Meals Month

September is National Family Meals Month. So today, why not try these tasty ideas from Coborn's that the whole family can work on together in the kitchen.

Slow Cooker Pork Roast with Apples and Onions



Ingredients

5 lb. boneless pork loin

1 Tbsp. olive oil (or butter)

salt

black pepper

3 gala apples (or pink lady, cored and cut into 8 wedges)

2 yellow onion (sliced)

1 head red cabbage (sliced)

1 bay leaf

1 1/2 tsp. cinnamon

1 cup low sodium chicken stock (or apple juice)

2 Tbsp. honey (or brown sugar)

Preparation

Melt oil or butter in a large sauté pan (or use your slow cooker if it's safe to sauté with) over medium high heat. Season pork with salt and pepper and sauté on each side for a total of 4 minutes. Set aside. Place the remaining ingredients in a slow cooker and top with pork. Cook the pork for 5-6 hours on LOW (about 1 1/4 hours per pound) until pork is cooked through and the fruit and vegetables are fork tender. The National Pork Board recommends cooking pork chops, loin roasts and tenderloin to an internal temperature between 145°F (medium rare) and 160°F (medium), followed by a three-minute rest.

DIY Alaska Salmon Hand Rolls

Ingredients

2 cups warm cooked sushi rice

2 teaspoons rice vinegar

1/2 teaspoon granulated sugar

1/4 teaspoon kosher salt

2 (6-ounce) cans boneless, skinless Alaska salmon (liquid drained)

1/4 cup Kewpie mayo

5 teaspoons Sriracha

1/2 teaspoon honey

2 scallions, diced

Freshly ground black pepper

2 large eggs

6 to 8 sheets good-quality nori

1 large avocado, sliced

1/2 large red bell pepper, thinly sliced into 2- to 3-inch strips

1/2 cucumber, thinly sliced into 2- to 3-inch strips

red pickled ginger, for filling

tobiko, for filling

sesame seeds (black, white, or a combination), for filling

soy sauce, for serving

Preparation

Season the rice: In a large bowl, mix the warm rice with vinegar, sugar, and salt. Taste and adjust the seasoning if needed. Cover and set aside. Season the Alaska salmon: In a medium bowl, break up the Alaska salmon using a fork. Add the mayo, sriracha, honey, scallions, and a few cranks of freshly ground black pepper and mix to combine. Cover the bowl and set aside.

Make the egg strips: Whisk the eggs in a small bowl with a fork and season with salt and pepper. Grease a large nonstick pan with oil over medium-low heat. Pour in the eggs to coat the bottom of the pan in a thin layer, and cook until the edges are set. Gently flip the eggs using a large spatula and cook until the other side is set. Transfer the fried egg round to a cutting board. When cool enough to handle, cut the egg in thirds crosswise. Stack the pieces and thinly slice lengthwise into strips.

Prepare nori: Stack the nori sheets a few at a time and cut in half lengthwise, then cut crosswise to make 4 smaller rectangles. Repeat until you've cut all nori sheets. This should produce 24 to 32 pieces. When ready to serve, arrange the fried egg strips, sliced vegetables, and other fillings of your choice (the options above are only suggestions; feel free to mix and match according to your preferences) on a large plate, along with the nori, rice, and seasoned Alaska salmon. Allow guests to make their own hand rolls by spreading a thin layer of rice on a piece of nori, topping it with their fillings of choice, and dipping it in a bit of soy sauce to enjoy.



Wild Alaska Pollock Panzanella Salad

Ingredients

12 oz prepared breaded Alaska pollock fish sticks

1 Tbsp whole grain mustard

¼ cup olive oil

2 Tbsp red wine vinegar

Salt

2 lbs tomatoes, heirloom preferred

½ red onion, thinly sliced

1 small fennel bulb, sliced very thin

2 cups arugula

Preparation